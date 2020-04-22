Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) Shares Up 1.5%

Shares of Gazit Globe Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.33 and last traded at $7.33, 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Gazit Globe Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GZTGF)

Gazit Globe Ltd, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates supermarket-anchored shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, and Europe. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated 165 properties with a gross leasable area of approximately 2.2 million square meters.

