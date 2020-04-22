GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the March 15th total of 4,787,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 10.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GLOG. TheStreet lowered GasLog from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. DNB Markets lowered GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised GasLog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised GasLog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised GasLog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. GasLog currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of GasLog by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,095,778 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,728,000 after buying an additional 18,617 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of GasLog by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 970,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,500,000 after buying an additional 359,639 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GasLog by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 742,185 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,266,000 after buying an additional 87,841 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GasLog in the fourth quarter worth about $6,213,000. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GasLog by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 491,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after buying an additional 159,767 shares during the period. 40.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GasLog stock opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. GasLog has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $16.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.34.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $182.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.33 million. GasLog had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a positive return on equity of 1.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that GasLog will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GasLog

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

