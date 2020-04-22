Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its target price cut by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks from $56.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GLPI. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.04. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $50.99.

In other news, SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 134,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,592,215. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Earl C. Shanks purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 27,500 shares of company stock worth $761,300. Insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

