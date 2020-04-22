G.Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) – G.Research dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Schlumberger in a report released on Thursday, April 16th. G.Research analyst S. Wong now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.90. G.Research also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s FY2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 55.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SLB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $14.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $46.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.99. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.07.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Schlumberger news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.77 per share, with a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,937.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,622.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $207,040. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

