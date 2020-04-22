FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Prologis in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Kim now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $4.07 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.40.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Prologis stock opened at $89.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $66.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.93. Prologis has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $99.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $878.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.54 million. Prologis had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 64.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2,250.0% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

