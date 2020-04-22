FY2021 EPS Estimates for Infosys Ltd Cut by William Blair (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Infosys in a research note issued on Monday, April 20th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. William Blair also issued estimates for Infosys’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 27.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on INFY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Infosys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Infosys from $11.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.42.

INFY stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.49. 4,247,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,929,552. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.90. The company has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.67. Infosys has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $12.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 16.47% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

