FY2021 EPS Estimates for iAnthus Capital Holdings Inc Decreased by Beacon Securities (CVE:IAN)

iAnthus Capital Holdings Inc (CVE:IAN) – Equities research analysts at Beacon Securities cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of iAnthus Capital in a research note issued on Monday, April 20th. Beacon Securities analyst R. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.26.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of iAnthus Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of iAnthus Capital in a report on Monday, February 17th.

