FY2021 EPS Estimates for Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Coty in a research note issued on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Coty’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Coty had a positive return on equity of 9.14% and a negative net margin of 33.12%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Coty’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on COTY. TheStreet cut shares of Coty from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson raised shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Coty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.93.

Shares of COTY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.52. The stock had a trading volume of 159,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,014,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. Coty has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $14.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Coty in the third quarter valued at $170,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Coty by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 246,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Coty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 252,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter worth about $372,000. 36.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Giovanni Pieraccioni acquired 15,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $173,466.23. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Coty’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

