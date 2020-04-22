FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.61) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.28). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IOVA. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.62.

Shares of IOVA opened at $36.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.49. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.92. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08).

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

