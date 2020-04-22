FY2020 EPS Estimates for Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) Lowered by Analyst

Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Vale in a report released on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vale’s FY2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Vale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

Shares of Vale stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.91. 108,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,138,702. Vale has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $14.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average of $11.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Vale had a positive return on equity of 19.54% and a negative net margin of 4.48%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in Vale by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 15,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vale by 8.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vale by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vale by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vale by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

