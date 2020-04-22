FY2020 EPS Estimates for Universal Display Co. Increased by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:OLED)

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Universal Display in a research note issued on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer analyst A. Uerkwitz now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $3.09 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.04.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $216.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Universal Display has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.45.

Universal Display stock opened at $131.54 on Monday. Universal Display has a 1-year low of $105.11 and a 1-year high of $230.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.97.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $101.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.53 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 34.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

In related news, Director Cynthia Jane Comparin purchased 645 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $154.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,491.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLED. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after buying an additional 202,201 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 10.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Universal Display by 41.2% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Universal Display by 941.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 15,301 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

