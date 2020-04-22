FY2020 EPS Estimates for Thermon Group Holdings Inc Cut by William Blair (NYSE:THR)

Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Thermon Group in a research note issued on Thursday, April 16th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now expects that the technology company will earn $0.75 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.94. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.18). Thermon Group had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $100.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on THR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thermon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet cut Thermon Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Thermon Group in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Thermon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Thermon Group in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermon Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of THR opened at $13.18 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.29. Thermon Group has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $27.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.24 million, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THR. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Thermon Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Thermon Group in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Thermon Group in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

