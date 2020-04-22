FY2020 EPS Estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Reduced by Analyst

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.66 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S’s FY2021 earnings at $2.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.85.

NVO stock opened at $64.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.28 and a 200-day moving average of $57.84. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $46.47 and a fifty-two week high of $64.96.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 31.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.7874 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 45.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVO. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.7% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 282,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,586,000 after purchasing an additional 26,924 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 748.6% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. 7.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.