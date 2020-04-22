FY2020 EPS Estimates for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Lowered by Analyst

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – DA Davidson reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 20th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.50 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.55. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MS. ValuEngine raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.55. The stock had a trading volume of 932,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,950,586. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.61. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The firm has a market cap of $60.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.68 per share, with a total value of $734,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,758.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.97 per share, with a total value of $2,248,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at $140,396.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,467,420. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 125.6% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 58,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 32,639 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $946,000. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,735,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 9,151 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 30.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 362,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,443,000 after acquiring an additional 83,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

