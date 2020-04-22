FY2020 EPS Estimates for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Decreased by Analyst

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Medical Properties Trust in a report released on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.59 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Mizuho cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.96.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $15.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.28. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $24.29.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $256.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.35 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 71.2% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 350.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

