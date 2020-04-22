FY2020 EPS Estimates for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Decreased by Analyst

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Lennox International in a research report issued on Monday, April 20th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the construction company will earn $7.50 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.80. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.53). Lennox International had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 177.93%. The company had revenue of $723.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LII. UBS Group upgraded Lennox International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lennox International from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Lennox International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.17.

Shares of Lennox International stock traded down $1.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.96. 63,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,435. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.64. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $163.40 and a 1-year high of $298.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.52%.

In other Lennox International news, EVP John D. Torres sold 3,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $623,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $168,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,647 shares in the company, valued at $529,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 400,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,858,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Lennox International by 202.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 134,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,873,000 after buying an additional 90,225 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Lennox International by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 128,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,326,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Lennox International by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,824,000 after buying an additional 6,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selz Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth about $13,194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

