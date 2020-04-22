FY2020 EPS Estimates for KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR in a research note issued on Sunday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kerstens now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.15.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank cut KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. BNP Paribas downgraded KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

KHNGY stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,717. KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $34.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.90.

KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR Company Profile

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking online, tracking, and tracing of shipment services; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

