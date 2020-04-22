FY2020 EPS Estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.83. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 56.05%. The firm had revenue of $110.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

Shares of FR stock opened at $33.40 on Monday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.97. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.47%.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 13,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $639,782.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,440,317.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,897 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $501,044.06. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 259,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,934,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,369,827. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,844,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,090,000 after acquiring an additional 309,965 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,396,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,498,000 after purchasing an additional 66,614 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,178,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,450,000 after purchasing an additional 97,704 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,716,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,234,000 after purchasing an additional 40,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $59,255,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

