FY2020 EPS Estimates for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:FCAU)

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ FY2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

Shares of FCAU stock opened at $7.73 on Monday. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.69. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.96.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.07 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 6.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 394.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 19,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

