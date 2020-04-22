FY2020 EPS Estimates for Duke Realty Corp Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:DRE)

Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Duke Realty in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Kim now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.51. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Duke Realty’s FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BTIG Research downgraded Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Duke Realty from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.92.

Shares of NYSE DRE opened at $33.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Duke Realty has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $38.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.36.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Duke Realty had a net margin of 44.05% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 26,259 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Duke Realty by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 43,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 275.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 606,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,644,000 after acquiring an additional 445,138 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 43,684.6% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 40.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,643,000 after acquiring an additional 67,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

