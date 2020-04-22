FY2020 EPS Estimates for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Decreased by Analyst

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cintas in a research note issued on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $7.67 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cintas’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. William Blair lowered Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cintas from $265.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.09.

Cintas stock opened at $190.50 on Monday. Cintas has a 52-week low of $154.33 and a 52-week high of $304.81. The company has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.79.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. Cintas had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,063,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cintas by 22.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 58,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,611,000 after acquiring an additional 10,558 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 4.3% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Cintas by 13.3% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

