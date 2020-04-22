FY2020 EPS Estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners LP Lifted by US Capital Advisors (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) – US Capital Advisors increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the energy company will earn $2.15 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.13. US Capital Advisors has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion.

CQP has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.72.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CQP traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.31. 2,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,629. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.70. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $49.30.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000.

In other Cheniere Energy Partners news, major shareholder Cqp Common Holdco L. Blackstone purchased 156,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,425,905.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Cqp Common Holdco L. Blackstone purchased 333,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.02 per share, for a total transaction of $8,689,769.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,665,085 shares of company stock worth $41,383,583 over the last 90 days.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

