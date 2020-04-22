FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) Issued By B. Riley

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Sirius XM in a report issued on Monday, April 20th. B. Riley analyst Z. Silver now anticipates that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Sirius XM had a net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 204.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Sirius XM from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Sirius XM from $8.50 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.90 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.24.

SIRI stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.08. The company had a trading volume of 873,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,899,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average of $6.51. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.0133 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James P. Holden sold 44,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $319,496.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 279,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,230.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 261,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $1,885,567.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,001,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,230,425.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,007,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,705,000 after acquiring an additional 18,551,578 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,148,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 425.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,254,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873,138 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,877,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,592,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

