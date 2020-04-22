FY2020 Earnings Estimate for George Weston Limited Issued By Desjardins (TSE:WN)

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of George Weston in a research note issued on Thursday, April 16th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $7.86 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.76. Desjardins also issued estimates for George Weston’s FY2021 earnings at $8.40 EPS.

Get George Weston alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WN. CIBC reduced their target price on George Weston from C$126.00 to C$122.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on George Weston from C$117.00 to C$119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on George Weston from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of WN stock opened at C$102.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$100.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$105.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion and a PE ratio of 81.39. George Weston has a 52 week low of C$84.01 and a 52 week high of C$113.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.18.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.75 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$12.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.09 billion.

In other news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 6,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.77, for a total transaction of C$691,588.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,241,061.20.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Weston Foods, Loblaw, and Choice Properties. The Weston Foods segment produces fresh, frozen, and specialty bakery products, such as breads, rolls, bagels, tortillas, cakes, donuts, pies, cookies, crackers, and other baked goods through national and regional supermarkets, wholesale and club stores, dollar stores, convenience store chains, food service distributors, and outlets.

Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.