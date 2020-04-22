FY2020 Earnings Estimate for First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Issued By B. Riley

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a report issued on Thursday, April 16th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.19. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.80 price target on the stock.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AG. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Cormark downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

AG stock opened at $7.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.70 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $12.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,673,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 2,903.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.83% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.