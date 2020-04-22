Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $215.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.10 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 22.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

NASDAQ:FULT traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.35. 16,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,135. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.13. Fulton Financial has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 37.41%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered Fulton Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $19.00.

In related news, Director Ernest J. Waters acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.22 per share, for a total transaction of $26,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,786.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

