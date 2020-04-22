Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ FULT opened at $10.49 on Friday. Fulton Financial has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $18.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $217.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fulton Financial will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.41%.

In related news, Director Ernest J. Waters purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.22 per share, for a total transaction of $26,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,786.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

