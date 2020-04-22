Frontline Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 10,658 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,750% compared to the typical daily volume of 576 put options.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FRO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. DNB Markets cut shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.79.

Get Frontline alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRO. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Frontline during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Frontline during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

FRO stock opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. Frontline has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $13.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average is $10.06.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.14). Frontline had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $224.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Frontline will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.98%. This is an increase from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.12%.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.