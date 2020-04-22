Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:FRO.UN) Director François-Olivier Laplante Buys 44,500 Shares

Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:FRO.UN) Director François-Olivier Laplante bought 44,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,915.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,239,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,052,777.91.

François-Olivier Laplante also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 8th, François-Olivier Laplante purchased 25,500 shares of Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,025.00.

Shares of FRO.UN traded down C$586,235.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.48. 9,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $70.37 million and a P/E ratio of 13.33. Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$0.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.84, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.56.

Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended trust that acquires and owns high quality triple net and management-free commercial real estate properties.

