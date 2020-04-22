Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 117.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 338,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,146 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in FOX were worth $8,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in FOX by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on FOX from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities raised FOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FOX from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.35.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $25.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.89. Fox Corp has a 12-month low of $19.81 and a 12-month high of $39.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.14. FOX had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fox Corp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

