Founders Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Founders Capital Management lessened its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of DIA traded up $4.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.74. The company had a trading volume of 157,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,726,248. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.54. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $182.10 and a fifty-two week high of $295.87.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.6018 per share. This represents a $7.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.