Founders Capital Management Takes $78,000 Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $431,343,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 389.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,408,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,527 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,678,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $906,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509,619 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 310.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,088,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $195,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,089 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 21,719.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,110,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $1.75 on Wednesday, hitting $51.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,505,813. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.65. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.27%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,962.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cfra cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.10.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.