Founders Capital Management Sells 1,397 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Founders Capital Management reduced its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,920 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 10.4% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $3,162,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 22.1% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 180,271 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,920,000 after buying an additional 32,631 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 50,103 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.4% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 249,129 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $13,710,000 after buying an additional 10,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,234,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,174,866. The stock has a market cap of $170.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $60.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

