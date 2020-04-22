Founders Capital Management Sells 130 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Founders Capital Management reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.15.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,005,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,755,806. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a market cap of $86.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $125.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.95.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

