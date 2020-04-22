Founders Capital Management Sells 1,025 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Founders Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 38.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $139.28. 3,005,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,150,545. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $172.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

