Founders Capital Management Reduces Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Founders Capital Management lowered its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,058 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s makes up approximately 2.8% of Founders Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,355,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,240,504,000 after buying an additional 288,582 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,579,988,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,401,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,264,937,000 after buying an additional 625,583 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,505,891 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $692,799,000 after buying an additional 100,895 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,345,151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $661,036,000 after buying an additional 16,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s stock traded up $8.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.18. 1,774,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,848,011. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The stock has a market cap of $135.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.99.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial raised shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $199.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.68.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

