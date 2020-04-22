Founders Capital Management Raises Position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,652 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Western Digital by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,750 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Western Digital by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,685 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 25,072 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 14,706 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $1,041,184.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,376.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $302,703.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,874,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,308 shares of company stock valued at $2,021,514 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on WDC. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Western Digital from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BTIG Research reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.96.

Shares of Western Digital stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,227,485. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.80. Western Digital Corp has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital Corp will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 52.49%.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

