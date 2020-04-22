Founders Capital Management Raises Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Founders Capital Management grew its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.94.

NYSE XEL traded up $1.47 on Wednesday, hitting $64.88. 100,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,168,366. Xcel Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $72.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.81.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

