Founders Capital Management Purchases 620 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Founders Capital Management increased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

YUM traded up $5.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.47. 1,061,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,309,227. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.75 and its 200 day moving average is $96.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.77. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.95 and a 52 week high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on YUM. BTIG Research cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.16.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $307,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,221,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $4,617,315.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 194,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,919,254.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,110 shares of company stock valued at $5,282,677. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

