Founders Capital Management Lowers Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Founders Capital Management cut its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,343,608,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,166,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $534,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,749 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,670,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,368,855,000 after buying an additional 1,197,923 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 308.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,219,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,412,000 after purchasing an additional 920,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 12,499.9% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 845,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after buying an additional 839,241 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 6,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.49, for a total value of $744,126.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,469 shares in the company, valued at $7,161,867.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,002 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.29, for a total transaction of $1,343,168.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,153,052.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 661,503 shares of company stock valued at $84,059,352. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.31. 4,409,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,160,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $135.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.63. The company has a market capitalization of $104.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.15.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.21% and a net margin of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.42.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.