Founders Capital Management Lowers Position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Founders Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Photronics were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Photronics by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 629,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after acquiring an additional 327,835 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Photronics by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 342,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 203,072 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Photronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,068,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,349,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,849,000 after buying an additional 157,234 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Photronics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,812,000. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Photronics news, Director Joseph A. Fiorita, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $36,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 202,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,938,534. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLAB. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of PLAB stock traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $11.11. 5,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,384. The company has a market capitalization of $720.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Photronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $16.75.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $159.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

