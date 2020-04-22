Founders Capital Management Increases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Founders Capital Management increased its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for 1.8% of Founders Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.93. 519,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,412,156. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.30. The company has a market cap of $199.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.60.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.27.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,902,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,532,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $1,165,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,782,805.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 132,027 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,065. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

