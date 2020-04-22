Founders Capital Management Increases Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 175.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Sarl purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LYB stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.63. The stock had a trading volume of 763,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,164,863. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.10. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LYB shares. KeyCorp began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.76.

In related news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel purchased 4,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.65 per share, with a total value of $240,379.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

