Founders Capital Management Increases Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 86.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 70.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its stake in Mastercard by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $10.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $255.75. 2,099,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,835,802. The firm has a market cap of $253.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $256.59 and its 200 day moving average is $287.45.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $319,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,386,155. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.57, for a total transaction of $12,469,093.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,602,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,111,115,764.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,070 shares of company stock worth $86,606,403 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $348.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Stephens increased their price target on Mastercard from $264.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.68.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.