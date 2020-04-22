Founders Capital Management Increases Position in International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW)

Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INSW. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in International Seaways by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Seaways stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.30. The stock had a trading volume of 200,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,002. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -657.50 and a beta of 0.07. International Seaways Inc has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $31.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.35.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $124.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.35 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Seaways Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INSW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Seaways from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. International Seaways has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

