Founders Capital Management Has $70,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Founders Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 906.0% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,710,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,748 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $169,856,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17,141.3% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 779,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after buying an additional 774,614 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,327,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,860,000 after acquiring an additional 390,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,250,000.

Shares of VB stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $121.62. 10,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,395. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.93. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $95.51 and a 52-week high of $170.84.

