Founders Capital Management Has $4.72 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Founders Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,825 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 4.9% of Founders Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Adobe from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $333.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Adobe from $366.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.44.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total transaction of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares in the company, valued at $18,284,668.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,179 shares of company stock valued at $10,944,671 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $7.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $336.94. The company had a trading volume of 821,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,971,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $320.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.52. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

