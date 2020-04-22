Founders Capital Management Has $3.68 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Founders Capital Management lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 9.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up about 3.8% of Founders Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 7,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 533,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $4.95 on Wednesday, reaching $378.39. 443,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948,569. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The company has a market cap of $107.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $351.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.74.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.99 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $428.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.71.

In related news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at $614,478.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

