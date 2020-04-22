Founders Capital Management Has $27,000 Stake in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Founders Capital Management grew its position in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 60.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Hess were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Hess by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. increased its position in Hess by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 92,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Hess by 60.8% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,303 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Hess by 5.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 162,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,394,000 after buying an additional 8,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 3,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $128,523.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 141,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,018.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 226,448 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $13,079,636.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,570,572 shares in the company, valued at $90,716,238.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 307,582 shares of company stock worth $17,382,169. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HES traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.58. The stock had a trading volume of 147,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,028,913. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.86. Hess Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $74.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.09 and a beta of 2.04.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. Hess’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hess Corp. will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently -105.26%.

HES has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Hess from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hess from $82.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on Hess from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Hess in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.78.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

