Founders Capital Management Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Founders Capital Management decreased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 2.4% of Founders Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen Lawrence B boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 71.0% during the first quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 39.5% during the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 63,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after buying an additional 17,963 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $3,955,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,321,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 59,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.94. 4,687,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,995,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.55. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.01%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRK. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.73.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

